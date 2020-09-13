Fortnite, Epic Games and Apple: could the ban from iOS last at least a year?

As now widely known, the consequences of the modification of the payment policies implemented by Epic Games unilaterally in the mobile version of Fortnite: Battaglia Reale have led to a legal clash between the software house and Apple.

As a result, currently active players on iOS devices did not have the opportunity to take advantage of the contents of Fortnite Season 4, entirely dedicated to the Marvel universe. Furthermore, the tech giant has ruled out Epic Games from Apple’s developer program, an act that could remain unchanging for a long period of time.

To make it known are some of the documents presented in advance by interested parties in court. According to the editorial staff of Game Rant, among the latter would in fact include an email addressed by Apple to Epic Games. Within the latter, the following would be stated: “[…] please take note that there will be denied the possibility to submit a new request membership of the Apple Development Program for at least one year given the nature of your actions“. Is there therefore a risk that the Fortnite ban from iOS systems could last so long? At the moment it is too early to say and a lot, obviously, will depend on what is decided by the competent court.

Meanwhile, Fortnite has welcomed Stark Industries into the game map.