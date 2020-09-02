Fortnite embraces Ray Tracing! The news of the NVIDIA event between RTX and DLSS

Share it:

Coinciding with the latest NVIDIA event, the representatives of the green house have strengthened their partnership with Epic Games and announced that they are working to bring Ray Tracing to Fortnite soon.

Support for NVIDIA’s RTX technology will allow explorers of the Fortnite battle royale map on PC to access a significantly more advanced lighting system than the current one. Also for this reason, the developers of Epic Games claim to be in close contact with NVIDIA to ensure full compatibility with Ray Tracing on all GeForce family GPU that support the RTX technology.

Also thanks to this partnership, Epic promises to improve the graphics and visual experience of Fortnite on PC with the help of the option to enable theEnvironmental Occlusion and through the support to the DLSS. As we have been able to appreciate with Control’s DLSS 2.0, the technique in question exploits the computational power of the NVIDIA RTX cards to perform “intelligent” reconstruction of the screen image at the lowest resolutions.

By activating the DLSS in Fortnite, therefore, we should see a performance increase with the same resolution, with advantages in frames per second earned to be quantified based on your hardware configuration. While waiting to know the launch date of this expected update, we leave you in the company of the announcement video of Fortnite in Ray Tracing.