Fortnite: eliminations at Risky Rapids, Forte Frittella or Idro 16

After explaining how to get the Gold Vulture medals, in this mini-guide to the missions Rippley vs Slime of Fortnite we show you where to delete a Rapid Risky, to Strong pancake or a Hydro 16.

This mission requires you to make 5 eliminations at Risky Rapids, Forte Frittella or Idro 16. You can make the 5 eliminations even over several games, in any of the three locations indicated. But where exactly are these places located? We show it below.

The positions of Rapide Rischiose, Forte Frittella and Idro 16

Rapid Rischiose, Forte Frittella and Idro 16 are not indicated directly on the map as the places indicated. If you do not remember where they are, to remedy you just follow our directions:

Where found Rapid Risky : west of Fattoria Frenetica

: west of Fattoria Frenetica Where found Strong pancake : north-west of Sweaty Sands

: north-west of Sweaty Sands Where found Hydro 16: east of Pantano Palpendente

We have indicated the positions of Rapide Rischiose, Forte Frittella and Idro 16 also on the map shown at the bottom of the page, marking them with red circles. If you need a visual reference to locate them more easily, you can take a look at the video that we have reported at the top.

Recall that in the meantime missions are also available Ball 8 vs Ball Hole, and that in this regard we have explained to you how to bounce on bouncing objects in different games.