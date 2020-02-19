Fortnite: does dynamite return in Season 2? New teaser image

Share it:

The teasing campaign of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2: the new Epic Games Battle Royale Season will begin on February 20 and among the news on the site there seems to be the return of the dynamite too!

Or at least, this is what we can guess by looking at the image published by Epic on Fortnite social networks, where the image of the gold dynamite is accompanied by a date repeated several times: 02/20/2020which is the debut day of the new season. As anticipated, the main theme of this season should be precisely the color gold, yesterday Epic published a mask and a gold statue, on the other hand various objects made with precious metal made their appearance in the night.

As usual Epic's teaser images are rather cryptic and it is difficult to understand anything more, tomorrow the company will likely empty the bag pending publication of the update that will officially kick off Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2.

And what do you expect from this season? Will gold really be one of the main themes and big news of Fortnite? Let us know your impressions in the space below for comments.