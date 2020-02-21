Fortnite: disguised in a phone booth in different games

Share it:

After explaining how to open doors locked by an ID scanner, in this mini-challenge guide Brutus briefing of Fortnite Season 2 we show you where and how to disguise yourself in one phone booth in different games.

Phone booths are also one of the new features introduced in the new Fortnite Season 2 map. Where are they located, and what must be done to disguise themselves inside them? Let's see it together.

Where and how to disguise yourself in a phone booth in Fortnite Season 2

The phone booths they are present in all areas of the Fortnite Season 2 map where they hang out AI-controlled henchmen. One of these places is the oil plant that you find to the southwest of the map, near the Slurp Factory. We have highlighted it with a red circle on the map that you can consult at the bottom of the page.

Once landed on the oil platform, it will be very easy to locate the phone booth. To disguise yourself as a henchman, all you have to do is enter inside, as you can see in the video proposed at the top. Repeat the operation in three different games to complete the challenge.

