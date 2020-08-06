Fortnite: discovered a radio station with songs by Ed Sheeran, Post Malone and Drake

Share it:

Epic Games has finally introduced the cars in Fortnite … and as it also happens in GTA, through the vehicles you can also listen to the radio. It was particularly surprising Boombox Radio, station that broadcasts songs by internationally renowned artists!

On Boombox Radio you can listen to songs by artists such as Post Malone, Marshmello, Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa, Drake, Cardi B, Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Gunna, Bad Bunny and many others, here is a partial list of the songs discovered so far:

Post Malone, Swae Lee – Sunflower

Marshmello, Halsey – Be kind

Ariana Grande – Stuck with u

Dua Lipa – Don't Start Now

Lucid Dreams, by Juice WRLD

A Lot by 21 Savage & J. Cole

Drake – Toosie Slide

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – I Don't Care

The Weeknd – HeartLess

Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande – Rain on me

Cardi B – l like it

Ayo & Teo – Rolex

Gunna, Lil baby – Drip to Hard

The Weeknd – Blinding Lights

Panic at the Disco – High Hopes

Marshmello, Anne Marie – Friends

Ed Sheeran – Shape of you

Bad Bunny – Yo Perreo Sola

Drake – Gods Plan

J Balvin – Amarillo

Drake – Fake Love

Tones and l – Dance Monkey

After the great success of Travis Scott's Astronomical and the events starring Marshmello and Steve Aoki, Fortnite continues to strengthen its link with the world of music. And who knows, some of the artists mentioned above cannot hold concerts in Fortnite during the summer or autumn.