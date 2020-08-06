Fortnite: discovered a radio station with songs by Ed Sheeran, Post Malone and Drake

Epic Games has finally introduced the cars in Fortnite … and as it also happens in GTA, through the vehicles you can also listen to the radio. It was particularly surprising Boombox Radio, station that broadcasts songs by internationally renowned artists!
On Boombox Radio you can listen to songs by artists such as Post Malone, Marshmello, Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa, Drake, Cardi B, Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Gunna, Bad Bunny and many others, here is a partial list of the songs discovered so far:
- Post Malone, Swae Lee – Sunflower
- Marshmello, Halsey – Be kind
- Ariana Grande – Stuck with u
- Dua Lipa – Don't Start Now
- Lucid Dreams, by Juice WRLD
- A Lot by 21 Savage & J. Cole
- Drake – Toosie Slide
- Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – I Don't Care
- The Weeknd – HeartLess
- Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande – Rain on me
- Cardi B – l like it
- Ayo & Teo – Rolex
- Gunna, Lil baby – Drip to Hard
- The Weeknd – Blinding Lights
- Panic at the Disco – High Hopes
- Marshmello, Anne Marie – Friends
- Ed Sheeran – Shape of you
- Bad Bunny – Yo Perreo Sola
- Drake – Gods Plan
- J Balvin – Amarillo
- Drake – Fake Love
- Tones and l – Dance Monkey
After the great success of Travis Scott's Astronomical and the events starring Marshmello and Steve Aoki, Fortnite continues to strengthen its link with the world of music. And who knows, some of the artists mentioned above cannot hold concerts in Fortnite during the summer or autumn.
