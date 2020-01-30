Fortnite: Destroy a Telescope, a TV and a Telephone Pole

Share it:

After showing you the location of the Gnome hidden between the race track, cabbage field and farm sign, in this mini-guide to the missions Cameo vs Chic of Fortnite we explain where to find and destroy a telescope, a television it's a telephone pole.

To complete the mission you just have to destroy a telescope, a TV and finally a telephone pole. But where can you find these items on the Fortnite Battle Royal Island? We show it below.

Destroy a Telescope, a TV and a Light Pole

Here are the locations where you can find the telescope, TV and light pole in Fortnite:

Telescope : on the islet north-west of Scogli Scoscese

: on the islet north-west of Scogli Scoscese Television : inside the yellow house north-east of Pacific Park

: inside the yellow house north-east of Pacific Park Light pole: near the yellow house north-east of Pacific Park

As you can see in the video proposed at the opening, the telescope, the TV and the light pole can be found at a distance of a few meters from each other, which is why it will not be difficult to complete this mission in a short time, possibly also in the span of multiple games.

