Fortnite, definitive guide to Season 3: Challenges, Custombrello, map and points of interest

The second season of Fortnite Chapter 2 ended to leave room for the new wave of contents of Season 3. The events of the Il Device event took shape with the flooding of a large part of the map and the change of numerous Points of Interest , among which it is now necessary to swim or to board a vehicle.

If you are about to dive (in the truest sense of the word) into new Fortnite, here is a series of tips that will help you familiarize yourself immediately with all the changes introduced in this Season 3.

Quick Challenges and Points Cards

The first element that catches the eye is without a doubt the Battle Pass of Season 3, full of items to unlock both for those who decide to buy it and for those who are satisfied with the free rewards. If you want to climb the pass levels as quickly as possible, the advice we can give you is to always complete all the weekly challenges: it is the fastest way to accumulate large amounts of Experience Points without making special efforts. However, there are also other ways in which you can earn significant quantities of XP and among these the Quick Challenges must be mentioned. This new type of goal, which replaces the daily medals, allows you to get 14,000 XP for the first 5 proposed challenges and 1,400 XP for the following ones. You can take a look at all the active Quick Challenges by consulting the section on the left of the screen in the main lobby. The Points Cards are also added to the Quick Challenges, a new way to get XP and keep track of your progress during Season 3.

This particular system consists of a series of hidden objectives (available from the Battle Pass screen) which, upon their completion, reward the player with a certain amount of Experience Points. Among the possible cards we find for example the one that asks to win at least one game in each mode, the one that requires the opening of a specific number of ammunition boxes and so on. Be constant in completing all these challenges and you will reach level 100 in no time, also accumulating 1,500 V-Bucks and unlocking the sparkling skin of the Eternal Knight in a female version. Do not forget that there are also the weekly challenges of Aquaman, thanks to which you can unlock the skin of Jason Momoa as the superhero DC Comics in two different versions.

New Points of Interest

Fortnite Season 2 Chapter 2 brought big changes to the map and the first few bars you may feel lost in the partially submerged game world. Many of the places to which we were now accustomed have been turned upside down by the water and others have been completely replaced by new structures: let's talk specifically about the new Points of Interest called La Fortiglia, Gattogrill and the Authority. The first is a floating structure located west of the map, the second a landfill southeast of Lake Languido and the third the fortress that replaced the old agency. The best way to get used to these new places is to simply land over and over again in these areas with the aim of learning every corner and finding out which are the specific points where you can find chests and ammunition boxes. If you don't want other players to bother you while you study the news, try playing the Brawl Team mode or, better yet, create a private game.

Hunting for bosses

Each of the new places also hosts an unpublished boss. Epic has in fact decided to remove all the old hideouts of the Agency and it is now possible to face Scagnozzi and Agents only in the three new Points of Interest: Oceania to Fortiglia, Kit to Gattogrill and Jules to the Authority. The mechanics that regulate the functioning of these areas are always the same: the boss drops a magnetic card that can be used to open the vault and access high-level loot. Each of the three enemies, at the moment of death, supplies two mythical objects, namely a weapon and a gadget. Oceania, for example, allows you to obtain a mythical Vampafucile and a drinking Barrel that is never consumed and can be reused at regular time intervals. You can therefore easily imagine how to land in one of these places and grab these rewards gives a clear advantage to the players who manage to get out of it alive with the swag in the inventory. Do not forget that, if you have difficulty getting into these structures, you can always wear a disguise at one of the red telephone boxes that you find nearby.

Mobility

With all that water that covers a large part of the map surface, knowing how to move easily from one place to another is really important to get to the Royal Victory. About this, it is essential to know all the ways in which travel can be speeded up, since developers have introduced new tools to facilitate mobility. Whirlpools and sharks Bottino are also added to motorboats and helicopters, which continue to be present in various places on the map. The first are eddies clearly visible in the water which, in contact with the player, have the same function as a springboard and send the avatar into the air allowing you to deploy the hang glider.

Booty Sharks are also very effectivedangerous creatures that roam areas of the map like Sweaty Sands and that, if hit with a fishing rod, can be used to move around the map very quickly just as seen in the Fortnite Season 3 launch trailer Chapter 2 In case you don't have any of these tools at hand, don't forget that there is a little trick to swim faster: just press the jump button and press it again when your character reaches the deepest point first. to come back to the surface.

Unfortunately the cars, clearly visible in the trailer, are not yet available in the Royal Battle and it is likely that Epic Games will introduce them only later, perhaps when the water level will drop allowing players to have more ways to move through on board four-wheelers.

Custombrello

In a similar way to what was seen in the second season with the costume of Maya, also in Season 3 of Fortnite Chapter 2 there is an element that can be customized by the player: the Custombrello. This time it is in fact possible to proceed with the creation of your own personal umbrella, of which you can modify the wake, tip, rod, tarpaulin and hood by choosing between different elements that allow a really high number of combinations. This means that at the end of the season each player will have their own hang glider and it will be difficult to meet another user who has decided to make our own changes.

To access the customization of the Custombrello just visit the Battle Pass screen and select the umbrella at the top right: in this menu it is already possible to create the object according to your preferences, so as to apply the changes when the various parts are available. To change the shape of the umbrella, simply move up the level in the Battle Pass, instead to change the color of its parts, you will have to wait for the developers to publish specific challenges to complete.