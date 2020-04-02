Fortnite: Deadpool skin already has a release date

Share it:

This is a somewhat enigmatic announcement, but there is no doubt about the most important thing: we already know the release date for the Deadpool skin in Fortnite. The fact is that the official account of the superhero on Twitter has announced it through a message that, in addition, suggests that other surprises await us as well.

Most likely, some kind of event much bigger than we expected when it was discovered that we would receive a skin of this character. In any case, we are one day away from being able to enjoy this new content. Indeed, the skin based on this Marvel character will arrive tomorrow April 3, 2020.

Anyway, we will have to wait to get out of doubts regarding everything it will bring, since the message published on the well-known social network (through our Millennium colleagues) is very brief: "Starting tomorrow, I'm going to close this party. There will be music, tacos, and plenty of Deadpool. Trust me, you don't want to miss this.".

We don't yet have an official time for the kick-off (or blast), but the event is expected to start between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time). At least judging by what has happened on previous occasions. Below you can see the original message posted on Twitter.

Starting tomorrow, I'm crashing this party. There'll be music, tacos, and a whole lotta Deadpool. Trust me, you don't want to miss this. pic.twitter.com/ubrsOFalvf – Deadpool (@Deadpool) April 2, 2020

Parties on a yacht are usually always very swanky. And, surely, the party of Deadpool in Fortnite is also. We can prepare ourselves for truly original content, beyond the accessories and cosmetic aspects that it will bring under your arm.

