Fortnite: Dataminers anticipate event without fighting

A new discovery by dataminers from Fortnite has anticipated the arrival of a new map and what appears to be a new limited-time mode in which players simply hang out and don't fight each other.

The Twitter account of the well-known Fortnite Dataminer ShiinbaBR has published several Tweets, one of which includes a look at a new map called Papaya, as well as a series of 9 communication smileys which are reportedly desasaplanded for the new map. Those gestures include the ability to nod and shake your head, waving, sitting, clapping, and waving on the phone. As you can see, everything is gestures that are not combat.

ShiinbaBR also published descriptions of two new modes limited time. Party Royale allows players "hang out with friends, play games, hone your skydiving and more" and asks them to leave their "weapons and materials". Operation Payload is an escort mode with push / push mechanics, where players can switch roles and choose "technology" in each round.

The Papaya map image features a variety of location icons suggesting nonviolent activities such as racing, skydiving, soccer, and boating, which may mean these are the things available to do in Party Royale mode. It is unclear whether Operation Payload is a non-violent mode or not, but the description suggests that it might favor technology over weapons.

The Fortnite 12.50 update is released today, April 29, so it won't be long before we see these elements materialize (as long as ShiinbaBR remains as accurate as it has been).

Speaking of Fortnite as well, but changing the subject, we've recently learned that Travis Scott's in-game concert had over 27 million attendees. A real madness.