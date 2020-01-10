Fortnite: Cura Vs. Toxina challenge guide

Share it:

Fortnite Chapter 2 – Season 1: Cura vs. Challenges Guide Toxin

The event Cure vs. Toxin of the Season 1 of the Battle Pass from Fortnite Chapter 2 It started on Thursday, January 9, 2020. I brought new challenges. In this section of our complete guide we tell you how to complete each challenge from Fortnite:

Cura vs. Challenges Toxin

Free challenges

Remember that if you have trouble completing any of these challenges, you can always activate the group assistance for a friend to help you with them. We also remind you that the blocked ones will only be available as we complete the available challenges. In addition, we recommend that you take a look at the new map to get acquainted with him.

Visit different food trucks



We visited the slush truck

To complete this challenge we must visit three of the following points on the map, regardless of the order, or if it is in the same game or throughout several (no matter the game mode):



Food Truck Locations

Get silver survivor medals



We survive until there are 25 players left alive

To complete this challenge we must get a total of three silver survivor medals. This is achieved by playing Solo, Duos or Squadrons, and staying alive until there are only 25 players left in the game.. Play any of those game modes normally or, if you are not doing too well, try to hide as much as possible until the game progresses to a point where 25 players are alive.

Eliminations with submachine guns



We eliminate an enemy with an epic submachine gun

To complete this challenge we must obtain a total of three eliminations with submachine guns, regardless of the game mode or if it is in the same game. We recommend that you play Equipment Fray and that, with a submachine gun of any rarity in your power, you throw yourself headlong towards the enemies to liquidate them.

Register chests in emblematic places



We register a chest in an emblematic place

To complete this challenge we must register a total of seven chests in emblematic places, regardless of whether it is in the same game or over several (no matter the game mode):



The circles represent the named locations of the map; the emblematic places are all over the map outside the circles

There are many emblematic places all over Fortnite Island; basically any place other than a named location on the map can house an iconic place. To know that you are in one of these places, when you enter it, a message will appear telling you just that, that you have reached one of these areas.

Reach 100 health and shield in different games



We get 100 health points and shield

To complete this challenge we must obtain 100 health points and shield at the same time in three different games of any game mode. This is easier in Team Fight, especially if you fall into a secluded place and you are lucky with the loot you have. Use any resource at your fingertips such as shield potions, bandages and first aid kits to achieve maximum health and shields.

Deal damage with a common, rare and rare weapon in the same game



We deal damage to an enemy with a rare burst assault rifle

To complete this challenge we must inflict damage with a common weapon, a rare and a rare weapon in the same game in any game mode. This is much simpler in Equipment Brawl. We remind you of the colors of each rarity:

Common rarity : Gray.

: Gray. Rare rarity : green color.

: green color. Rare rarity: color blue.

It is a challenge that depends on chance. The first thing will be to find weapons of these three concrete oddities and, with them in our possession, we must go to some place where there are enemies. Remember that the challenge simply asks us to inflict damage, do not eliminate enemies, so that you hit a single shot with each of these weapons, you can complete it.

Inflicts damage to enemy structures



We shot several structures of an enemy

To complete this challenge we must inflict a total of 2,500 points of damage to any number of structures built by enemies, regardless of whether it is in the same game or along several, and also independently of the game mode. We will probably complete this challenge by playing normally. It does not have much mystery, beyond that we will complete it quickly by playing Team Brawl, and firing at all structures erected by enemies we see.

Visit different bus stops in the same game



We visited a bus stop

To complete this challenge we must visit any three bus stops in the same game:



Map with all bus stops. In blue: the ones we know count for the challenge. In red: all others

WARNING: the challenge does not work properly, and it seems that only the bus stops that have a traffic signal near a bus appear. The ones that the game counts as correct are the following:

Burning Sands Bus Stop

Campo Calígine bus stop

Bus stop east of Campo Calígine

Placentero Park bus stop

Get mentions of Weapon Specialist inflicting weapon damage



We get a mention of Assault Rifle Specialist

To complete this challenge we must obtain a total of five achievements of weapons specialist regardless of whether it is in the same game or along several; The game mode doesn't matter either. These awards are obtained for inflicting damage with the same type of weapon in the same game, and varies according to the weapon. Our advice is that you play Team Fray normally, and you will complete it without much trouble.

Be the first player to catch a fish, land from the battle bus or get an elimination



We are the first to fish in a game

To complete this challenge we must be the first of a game to fish, land, or get a elimination. This is a somewhat random challenge considering the route of the battle bus through the map. Our only advice is that you play Team Brawl, since in this game mode there are many fewer players than in others (so we will have it easier), and that you try to land as soon as possible to get the first prize landing, or the first catch when fishing.