Fortnite: controversy over the Freewheelin emote, inspired by a TikTok post

In the last few hours a new controversy has arisen due to an emote of Fortnite Chapter 2 and, specifically, to the particular dance unearthed by the dataminer in the latest update. In fact, according to some users, this emote would be too similar to a famous video of TikTok.

The dance, which allows users who show off it to perform on a pair of roller skates, seems in fact inspired by the now popular video published on the social network by Ana Coto. The video in question, dating back to the last April 2020, has accumulated in a few months almost 16 million views and it is therefore very likely that it has reached the eyes of the Fortnite development team.

In short, it seems that for the umpteenth time a controversy is arising regarding an emote inspired by successful characters and it cannot be excluded that the creator of the video decides to proceed legally against Epic Games. In the past, those who have tried this path have not been very successful, but the situation this time could be different.

While waiting to find out what the developers' response will be, we remind you that this evening the event dedicated to sharks in Fortnite Party Reale, created in collaboration with Discovery Channel, was announced.