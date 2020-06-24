Fortnite concert with Young Thug, Diplo and Noah Cyrus: how to watch the show

Share it:

Epic Games has announced a new concert in Fortnite: after the great success of Astronomical with Travis Scott, this time Diplo will present his new album in the number one Battle Royale in the world. But how do you access the concert?

The Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley concert (featuring Young Thug and Noah Cyrus) will begin on Friday 26 June at 03:00 in the morning, in gates they will open thirty minutes earlier but you can also get to the event in progress. How to attend the show? It's very simple, just enter the Royal Battle and select the Royal Playlist Party … that's it. Can't you get up in the middle of the night to watch the concert? also in this case no fear because Epic has scheduled a reply scheduled for June 29th at 18:00, Italian time.

And remember to celebrate the premiere of Diplo Epic Games' new album will put some costumes back on sale in the shop such as Mortafiamma, Desperado, Rio Grande, Frontiera, Ladrona and Nightlife as well as the hilarious emote, available from 02:00 on Thursday 25 June. No rewards of any kind seem to be expected for those who watch the concert, unlike what happened for Astronomical and its exclusive hang glider.