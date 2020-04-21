         Fortnite comes to Google Play: Epig Games accepts the conditions of the official Android store

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Epic Games You have just abandoned the fight you had against Google for the famous 30% commission charged by app stores. While the developer resigned herself to paying that commission on the Apple App Store, on Android she skipped that commission by launching Fortnite from outside the Play Store.

Well, 18 months later, the famous battle royale Fortnite officially arrives on Google Play, accepting the rates of Google, which are the same that any developer accepts when publishing on the Play Store. Google makes no exceptions.

Fortnite is now downloaded like any Android game

Epic Games acknowledges that they have changed "everything" due to disadvantages that Fortnite has been suffering from being published from outside the Play Store. The developer blames Google Play Protect, which with the excuse of security blocks software from unknown sources to prevent malware, which penalizes its downloads.

It is true that not everyone knows how to install applications from outside Google Play. Installing and configuring the Fortnite installer was something that was pulling back many less expert users, especially due to the fear of downloading some unofficial installer. Now you can download Fortnite more comfortably and safely with the Play store.

Epic Games announces that it will keep the two versions updated, the new one from Google Play and the one released almost two years ago that will be updated from its own game.