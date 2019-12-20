Fortnite Christmas Event: how to redeem the gifts of the Mid-Winter 2019 event

Share it:

Mid Winter is the Fortnite Christmas event, from today and until the end of the holidays Epic Games will launch a series of challenges with related rewards, in addition to some free gifts for everyone. But how do you get them? Let's find out together.

On a daily basis you will find random rewards in Crackshot's hut, it will also be possible to access daily challenges that will continue until the beginning of the year. To redeem the gifts hidden in the shed, simply access the lobby by entering the window with the big bow in the main menu, from this location you will then have access to the Christmas house, where every 24 hours there will be a new package.

In addition they come new daily challenges, which will continue as mentioned until the first days of January. On Everyeye.it you will find guides to rekindle the bonfire and to find out where to find socks in the mid-winter shed. Come back to visit us every day because we will regularly publish all the guides for the individual 2019 Christmas challenges of Fortnite.

Epic Games' Battle Royale is experiencing a positive moment thanks to the success of the Fortnite x Star Wars crossover event, which allowed players to preview a scene of Star Wars The Ascent of Skywalker over the past weekend.