Fortnite Chapter 2: update 11.40 is coming with new Extraordinary Time Challenges

There are still a few weeks to go before the Season 2 debut of Fortnite Chapter 2 and, to fool the wait, the developers seem to have a series of battle royale fans in store. free updates and content.

In fact, the update that will bring the game to version 11.40 and, in all likelihood, it will contain a new series of skins and hidden objects in addition to the next Extraordinary Time Challenges. During the day yesterday the developers started the extra seasonal challenges with Remedy against Toxin, a mission thanks to which it is possible to unlock an additional style for one of the costumes that can be obtained with the Battle Pass. Since there is no trace of the next Extraordinary Time Challenges, it is almost certain that they are going to arrive with the next patch, even if nothing is known about which other costumes will receive extra aspects.

It is also not to be excluded that among the new arrivals there is also a new weapon, given that several weeks have now passed since the dataminer of the Heavy Assault Rifle among the Fortnite Chapter 2 files.