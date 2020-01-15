Fortnite Chapter 2: the 11.40 patch arrives tomorrow, here are the maintenance times

Share it:

The announcement that all Fortnite Chapter 2 players were waiting with trepidation, or the release date of the update to the version 11.40.

The patch, whose release was mysteriously waiting, will arrive later in the day after the classic temporary closure of the servers for maintenance. Starting from 10:00 am on January 15, 2020 it will therefore not be possible for a few hours to access the game. As usual the developers have not indicated an exact time by which it will be possible to log in to the servers again and, in all probability, the famous battle royale will be active again for lunch time. In any case, the patch should arrive earlier than the reopening of the servers, so as to allow users to start playing again immediately.

In the official post, which just appeared on the game's official Twitter profile, there are unfortunately no clues as to what the news of the 11.40 update could be and, at this point, we exclude that one of the weapons sighted by the dataminer could arrive a few weeks ago. We remind you that among the game files the Heavy Assault Rifle continues to hide, a weapon that could arrive in conjunction with the debut of Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 2 scheduled in about three weeks.