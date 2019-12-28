Fortnite Chapter 2: It won't be "just a video game in the future," promises Tim Sweeney of Epic

Share it:

Exchanging a chat with his Twitter followers, the founder and CEO of Epic Games, Tim Sweeney, has opened a window on the important changes that will characterize the game universe of Fortnite from here to the next 12 months.

The intelligent question asked by a fan keen to understand whether Fortnite should be considered more as a video game or as a platform (intended as a videogame ecosystem detached from exclusive logic), in fact pushes the CEO of Epic to specify, in a rather cryptic way, that "Fortnite is a game. But please, come back here in a month and ask the same question again again".

Behind the statements of Tim Sweeney could be hidden many projects, with as many suggestions that range from movies to cartoons, up to the real platforms with one console in its own right which, paradoxically, could compete with Xbox Series X, PS5 and Nintendo Switch to carve out its own space of visibility during the next generation.

Already now, on the other hand, Fortnite can be considered as much more than a video game, just think of the numerous collaborations and cross-over events who animated the digital life of the explorers of Epic's battle royale island, as well as al international media phenomenon that characterized the phase of the black hole of Fortnite Chapter 2. And you, in which other extra-videoludic contexts you would see favorably a future evolution of Fortnite? Let us know with a comment, but first we invite you to read this in-depth article dedicated to Fortnite quotes among the best games of the decade.