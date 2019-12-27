Fortnite Chapter 2: blizzards arrive in Epic Games' battle royale

Share it:

The Christmas event of Fortnite Chapter 2 continues, which takes the name of Midsummer and, in addition to offering numerous daily challenges with a lot of rewards, particular changes have also arrived as regards the game world.

After witnessing the appearance of a layer of snow on a large part of the map, the players also started to encounter annoying blizzards during which visibility is almost zero and finding opponents becomes very difficult. It seems to be a completely random event lasting a few minutes and after which the sky returns to normal allowing players to perfectly see objects and players from a distance. Although it is very likely that these storms are related to the Christmas event alone, there are those who believe it is the first of a series of changes that will accompany us until the debut of the Fortnite Season 2 Chapter 2, scheduled for February 2020.

In the meantime, we remind you that the Palla 8 skin has been infected with a mysterious virus to which users have not yet found an explanation.

