Fortnite Chapter 2: a virus hits the Ball 8 skin, the first clue of Season 2?

Over the past few days, one of the many skins featured in Fortnite's Season 1 Battle Pass Chapter 2 has begun to undergo a mysterious change that, according to some fans, could be the first indication of what we will see next February in the Season 2.

Anyone who has passed the level 100 of the Season Pass can in fact see how to Ball costume 8 an alternative style has been added that shows the white version of the skin affected by a strange one virus. The part of the character's body covered by the virus depends on the seasonal level of the user and, to obtain the definitive version of the additional style, one must reach the level 300. According to the opinion of some fans who love to study the events of the game and evaluate the various theories, this transformation could have something to do with the events that will hit Fortnite in just over a month, or the arrival of the highly anticipated second season. In fact, it cannot be excluded that the mutation of Palla 8 could lead to a bigger event capable of involving the entire map and the two factions currently fighting.

Waiting to find out more details about the future of the game, we remind you that the Kane and Folletta di Fortnite Chapter 2 skins are currently available in the item shop.