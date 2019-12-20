Fortnite Chapter 2: a leak reveals the arrival of a monstrous Christmas skin

Share it:

This week is full of news for all Fortnite players Chapter 2 and, according to the latest leaks, it seems that Epic Games has not yet announced everything.

In fact, it seems that the developers of the battle royale have inadvertently revealed the arrival of a new Christmas-themed skin in the objects shop by sending an email with a particular image inside. In the shot in question it is possible to see a costume never seen before along with others recently appeared in the game store. We cannot therefore exclude that the skin, which in some ways resembles the creature that has terrorized players for weeks and has been defeated by the enormous robot, can arrive with one of the next updates of the store objects.

This is not the only leak in the last few days, as someone managed to extract new Star Wars-themed items such as the skin of Kylo Ren and the collection instrument inspired by the sickle of the Knights of Ren. We remind you that only a few days ago there was a long in-game event dedicated to Star Wars The Ascent of Skywalker, the final chapter of the last trilogy.

Before leaving you to the image containing the Christmas skin, we remind you that on our pages you will find a guide on how to redeem the gifts of the Mid-Winter 2019 event.