Fortnite Celebration Cup is the new PS4 exclusive tournament with a unique skin up for grabs

Born from a new collaboration between Sony PlayStation and Epic Games on Fortnite Celebration Cup, a new competitive event dedicated to PS4 players around the world who want to emerge.

The operation of the tournament is extremely similar to the Fortnite Summer Smash of which we spoke only a few days ago and, exactly as seen for the other event, exclusive prizes will be awarded that only the best players will be able to grab.

Here are all the details on how to get the rewards:

The best 10% will receive the Tango skin

The best 25% will receive the Wild Accent pickaxe

The best 50% will receive it Take Cover spray

The event will start next Saturday February 15, 2020 and will end the next day and, as written above, will be dedicated exclusively to those who play on PlayStation 4. To find out all the details on the times, however, the developers recommend keeping an eye on the events tab in the main menu of the game. As for the Summer Smash, the minimum requirements to participate in the competition are a level 15 account (you can reach that level before the event starts) and two-factor authentication enabled.