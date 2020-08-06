Fortnite: cars coming but is it really worth driving them?

Share it:

Epic Games' Battle Royale community is in turmoil, after a long wait the cars are finally preparing to debut in Fortnite on Wednesday 5 August. Good news, isn't it? Yet there are those who do not think so.

To alert the players is TechRadar, the magazine underlines how perhaps "there is no need to start driving in Fortnite immediately", recalling how in the past important novelties of this type have suffered from numerous launch problems, in particular as regards the balance and controls, as in the case of the Bruto mech, removed shortly after the debut from all the playlists precisely because of the numerous complaints of the community.

Also in the early days players will have to become familiar with the vehicle control system and this could lead to numerous accidents, with the possibility of see your chances of getting a Royal Victory quickly reduced. In short, perhaps it is not yet the right time to start driving the Fortnite racing cars en masse, trying to understand if this novelty will be immediately balanced or not. And what will you do? Let us know in the space below dedicated to comments.