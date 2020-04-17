Fortnite: Cable, Domino, and Psylocke join Deadpool in X-Force

Share it:

Since April 3, 2020, Deadpool is already part of the family Fortnite. But little did we know then that, after a couple of weeks, characters such as Cable, Domino and Psylocke would join the party. The thing is that Epic Games has announced that the three characters and their equipment are already available in the item shop. And on all the platforms on which the game is available, of course.

As if that were not enough, it has also been reported that in the challenges of week 9, it will be possible to unlock the X-Force style of the Deadpool costume. All this, among many other details that we will now talk about. But first let's see the announcement trailer of these Marvel contents.

Anyway, the best thing to start with is to introduce the three characters that make it to the title. First we have Cable, the X-Force battle-hardened leader of a thousand battles from another era. Next to him is Psylocke, the martial arts teacher with telekinetic powers. And finally we have Domino, the elite mercenary to whom luck always smiles.

Furthermore, Epic reminds us that if we haven't completed the previous two Deadpool challenges, there is still time to do so. In addition, he has detailed that to unlock the new Deadpool costume, it is best to make sure you have the battle pass from Chapter 2 – Season 2, as well as completing the challenges of week 7. The latter consist of finding two of his pistols and return them to them.

Finally, we have also been reminded that in order to achieve Deadpool's "No Mask" style, it is necessary to complete the challenges of week 8. In this case, they consist of finding your mat and participating in your party on the yacht. Also, you should know that all Deadpool challenges will be available until the current season of Fortnite ends. What are you waiting for?