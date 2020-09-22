Fortnite: BTS arrive, the Korean group lands in Royal Party

I BTS are ready to dominate the main stage of Party Reale: on Saturday 26 September at 02:00 Italian time the world premiere of the music video for the single Dynamite will be broadcast.

Dance to the notes with two new emotes choreographed by BTS. Show them off during the show to bring BTS style wherever you go. These new moves will be available in the Item Shop starting September 24 at 02:00 CET. Dancing like a member of BTS is easy. If you have these Fortnite emotes, all you need to do is open the Locker tab in the game and make sure they are assigned. At that point, you can show them off in Party Reale and wherever you want!

BTS ‘Dynamite video will be broadcast in heavy rotation and in rerun Saturday 26 at 14:00 Italian time, at the end of the broadcast will also be broadcast Dynamite Tropical Remix! Starting Tuesday, September 22, Fortnite’s Creative Mode hosts Dynamite-themed content with a reconstruction created by community members YU7A, TreyJTH and SundayCW.

BTS joins the already large list of artists hosted on Fortnite, from Marshmello a Travis Scott with the triumphal Astronomical event, passing through Anderson Paak and many other internationally renowned singers, bands and DJs.