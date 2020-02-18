Fortnite: Brat and Punto Zero among the novelties of today's object shop

Even today the shop items of Fortnite Battle Royale has updated with a lot of content in which users can invest their V-Buck and customize their digital alter ego.
Among today's news we also find Zero point, the particular skin that reached the store at the launch of Season 1 of Chapter 2. Alongside Punto Zero we also find Sbrat, the nice skin inspired by a hot dog.
Here are all the items on sale today in the Fortnite store:
- Zero, Epic Costume – 2,000 V-Buck
- Brat (Costume) – 1,200 V-Buck
- Belly breaker, legendary costume – 1,500 V-Buck
- Greenhouse, legendary costume – 1,500 V-Buck
- Grill, rare pickaxe – 800 V-Buck
- Rusty wheel, rare pickaxe – 800 V-Buck
- Zero point, rare weapon and vehicle cover – 500 V-Buck
- Scheleserpe, legendary costume – 1,500 V-Buck
- Concentration, rare costume – 1,200 V-Buck
- Hand signs, rare emote – 500 V-Buck
- Bone fangs, rare pickaxe – 800 V-Buck
- Crab, rare emote – 500 V-Buck
- Even ballerinas, uncommon emote – 200 V-Buck
We remind you that in the last hours the first teasers of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 have appeared and, apparently, it seems that Epic Games wants to insert a new material for the construction: thegold.
