Fortnite: Brat and Punto Zero among the novelties of today's object shop

Even today the shop items of Fortnite Battle Royale has updated with a lot of content in which users can invest their V-Buck and customize their digital alter ego.

Among today's news we also find Zero point, the particular skin that reached the store at the launch of Season 1 of Chapter 2. Alongside Punto Zero we also find Sbrat, the nice skin inspired by a hot dog.

Here are all the items on sale today in the Fortnite store:

Zero, Epic Costume – 2,000 V-Buck

Brat (Costume) – 1,200 V-Buck

Belly breaker, legendary costume – 1,500 V-Buck

Greenhouse, legendary costume – 1,500 V-Buck

Grill, rare pickaxe – 800 V-Buck

Rusty wheel, rare pickaxe – 800 V-Buck

Zero point, rare weapon and vehicle cover – 500 V-Buck

Scheleserpe, legendary costume – 1,500 V-Buck

Concentration, rare costume – 1,200 V-Buck

Hand signs, rare emote – 500 V-Buck

Bone fangs, rare pickaxe – 800 V-Buck

Crab, rare emote – 500 V-Buck

Even ballerinas, uncommon emote – 200 V-Buck

We remind you that in the last hours the first teasers of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 have appeared and, apparently, it seems that Epic Games wants to insert a new material for the construction: thegold.