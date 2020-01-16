Fortnite: Bounce on bouncing objects in different games

Share it:

One of the missions Ball 8 vs Ball in Buca of Fortnite requires of bounce on a bouncing object over three different games. In this mini-guide we explain how to complete it easily.

What are bouncing objects? Where can you find them on the island of Fortnite Chapter 2? We'll show you below, explaining how to easily complete the mission that requires you to bounce on a bouncing object in three different games.

Where to bounce on a bouncing object in Fortnite

There are several types of bouncing objects on the Fortnite map Chapter 2. If you want to complete the mission quickly, however, we recommend that you land directly at Sweaty sands and jump over the umbrellas. The latter, in fact, are bouncing objects, and it will be enough to climb on top of them to complete the objective.

To complete the mission, therefore, you just have to land near Sweaty Sands and jump over the surface of the beach umbrellas, and repeat the operation over three different matches, just as you can see in the video that we reported in opening.

