Fortnite: Blandito vs. Challenges Guide Viscous

Fortnite Chapter 2 – Season 1: Blandito vs. Challenges Guide Viscous

The event Soft vs. Viscous of the Season 1 of the Battle Pass from Fortnite Chapter 2 began on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. I brought new challenges. In this section of our complete guide we tell you how to complete each challenge from Fortnite:

Challenges of the Battle Pass

Free challenges

Remember that if you have trouble completing any of these challenges, you can always activate the group assistance for a friend to help you with them. We also remind you that the blocked ones will only be available as we complete the available challenges. In addition, we recommend that you take a look at the new map to get acquainted with him.

This challenge consists of the following two phases:

Phase 1 of 2 – Reach level 50 of the Battle Pass (1/50) Phase 2 of 2 – Complete the objectives of the Blandito vs. Mission. Viscose (0/9)

We have to acquire the Battle Pass and reach level 50 of it, and complete nine of the ten challenges of Blandito vs.. Viscous to get the Purple style for the soft skin vs. Viscous, and the same style for the Blandimaza collection tool.

Obtain scrap gold medals by registering chests, flames or supplies deliveries



We get a gold scrap metal medal for opening a total of 12 chests

To complete this challenge We must obtain a total of three gold medals from scrap metal registering a total of 12 chests, flames and / or deliveries of supplies in the same game. We can only get one gold medal of this type per game, so we will have to obtain it in three different games of any game mode. We don't know why, but Team Brawl does not allow us to complete this challenge; we will have to play the standard game modes. U.S we have been able to complete it playing Solo. Remember that, for the purposes of the game (and this type of medals), freezers count as chests.

Get mentions of assault rifle specialist in different games



We get a mention of Assault Rifle Specialist

To complete this challenge we must obtain a total of three mentions of assault rifle specialist in different games, regardless of the game mode. This is achieved by inflicting a certain amount of damage with assault rifles in the same game.. Play Equipment Fray, find an assault rifle, and use it as much as possible against the enemies to obtain mentions of assault rifle specialist in a total of three different games.

Land in a named location in different games



We landed in Ciudad Comercio

To complete this challenge we must land in a place named in three different games of any game mode. It is a self-explanatory challenge that simply asks us to land in a place with a map name in three different games.

Deal any kind of damage to an opponent by placing a trap



We eliminate an enemy with a trap

To complete this challenge we must inflict any amount of damage with a trap to an enemy. It may be that the simplest to complete this challenge is to play Duos or Squadrons, take down an enemy and take the opportunity to enclose it in several constructions in which we place a trap with spikes to prevent it from escaping. Of course, in order to achieve this, we must first have found a skewer trap.

Destroy SORBETE barrels, SORBETE trucks or SORBET tanks



We destroy SORBETE barrels in Sticky Swamp

To complete this challenge we must destroy a total of ten barrels of sorbet, sorbet trucks and / or sorbet silos. We will find barrels, silos and trucks mainly in Sticky Swamp, between quadrants C6 and C7 of the map. We can destroy these elements with the beak, or by shooting them with any weapon.



Locations where there are barrels, trucks and SORBETE deposits

Swim 50 m in less than 5 seconds



We managed to complete this challenge to the southwest of Sleeping Pools

To complete this challenge we must swim by "dolphin jumping" in areas of rapids, since the speed of swimming in calm water is not enough:



Several of the map locations where there are rapids

Visit Sleeping Pools and Sticky Swamp in the same game aboard a motor boat



We complete the challenge by visiting Sticky Swamp

To complete this challenge we must visit Sleeping Pools and Sticky Swamp in the same game while we go by boat, regardless of the game mode. The simplest possible solution is to use one of the two boats in the lake west of Sleeping Pools in quadrant F6, approach the area to update the progress marker of the challenge, and then go downstream to Sticky Swamp with the water vehicle.



We must go to point 1, take a boat, visit Sleeping Pools, and go to point 2 in the same game

Eliminations in Committed Reels, Ruined Fort or Hydro 16



We eliminate an enemy in Engaged Reels

To complete this challenge we must eliminate a total of five enemies in the following locations on the map, regardless of the game mode, or if it is in the same game:



We must eliminate enemies in these places

Find the hidden gnomes between Sawmill Atolladero, a wooden hut and a cube-shaped tree



We found the gnome

To complete this challenge we must pick up the gnome found in quadrant B6 of the map, south of Sacred Hedges:



Gnome Location

Fish a fish with a fishing rod, harpoon weapon and an explosive weapon



We get a fishing with a fishing rod

To complete this challenge we must obtain fish in three different ways: with a fishing rod, with the harpoon weapon, and with an explosive weapon. First, we must find each of these three objects. With them in our possession, we go to fishing points in bodies of water, whose appearance is random, and we use these objects in them.