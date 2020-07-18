Fortnite: are Atlantis coming, new bosses and additional styles for Pescesecco?

Share it:

With the arrival of the Black Manta skins in Fortnite Chapter 2, Epic Games has also published some official images that may have revealed some of the news that will be introduced during the next weeks of Season 3.

The images in question show Black Manta is Aquaman flanked by their henchmen and ready to fight. The screenshot dedicated to the superhero played by Jason Momoa not only leaves a glimpse Atlantis in the background, but allows you to see a new skin style for the first time Pescesecco, which may receive a new Aquaman-themed version. Therefore, it cannot be excluded that the water level will drop further shortly until the submerged city of the superhero emerges, which will be protected by a new boss and his allies.

Waiting to find out how the game will evolve in the near future, we remind you that next week there should be a new drop in sea level that will finally allow the use of cars in Fortnite, or the vehicles presented in the Season 3 announcement trailer.

Have you read our guide on how to complete all Aquaman challenges in Fortnite Chapter 2?