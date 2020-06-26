Fortnite, Aquaman Challenges: how to ride the waves behind a Booty Shark

Share it:

With the challenges of Week 2 of Fortnite Season 3 the second one has also arrived weekly challenge of Aquaman, which serves as the secret skin of the Battle Pass in this new season of the Epic Games title.

The challenge in question asks players to ride the waves behind one Loot shark and luckily for you, this is not an impossible task. All you have to do is get yourself a joint fishing pole (you can break one of the barrels full of fishing rods to find several) and go to one of the many points of interest surrounded by water on the west side of the map such as Sweaty Sands, Shaky Well or La Fortiglia. At this point you have to throw the hook in correspondence with a Booty Shark (you will notice their presence from the large fin that comes out of the water) and wait for it to bite. If everything went according to the calculations, you will find yourself riding a shark with the possibility of controlling its movements with the left analog stick and jumping / accelerating as if it were any vehicle.

By completing the challenge you will receive this time a nice spray starring Jason Momoa as the superhero DC Comics.

We remind you that on our pages you will also find the guide on how to complete the Aquaman challenge of Fortnite Week 1.