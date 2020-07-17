Fortnite, Aquaman Challenges: how to conquer the trident in Cala Corallina

Share it:

We have finally reached the last week of Aquaman's challenges in Fortnite Season 2 Chapter 2 and it is finally possible to get his collection tool and his skin.

The fifth and final challenge asks in fact to conquer the Trident of Aquaman in Cora Corallina, or in the area north-west of the map, near the huge whirlpool. Your goal is therefore to go to this area of ​​the game world in search of the trident of the hero DC Comics, who can be found randomly on one of the rocks that emerge from the waters surrounding Cora Corallina. Take a look at map that we made for you with the position of the three rocks and you will have no problem finding the position of the object and making the last objects of the set your own, so you can show them off in battle.

It should be noted that to get the Aquaman skin you need to complete each of the five challenges proposed in Season 3 and, otherwise, this mission will get you the only pickaxe.

