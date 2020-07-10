Fortnite, Aquaman Challenges: how to complete the swimming test at Moli Molesti

Share it:

Even in the Fortnite week 4 Chapter 2 Season 3 a new one has arrived Aquaman challenge and this time it is necessary to complete a particular swimming test in the now submerged area called Harassing moles.

The player's aim is to land just south of the area and to search for a blue clock: interacting with the object, a series of luminous objects will appear by magic, which will all be collected within a few seconds. Then collect every single item and the challenge will be completed. If you do not know how to reach Moli Molesti, take a look at the map that we have created for you and on which the exact point in which to find the watch that allows you to start the challenge has been indicated.

By completing this challenge you will receive the reward Seashell Supremeor the decorative back of the Aquaman skin. We also remind you that with the challenge of next week it will finally be possible to unlock the DC Comics superhero in its version played by Jason Momoa.

