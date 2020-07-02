Technology

Fortnite, Aquaman Challenges: how to catch different types of fish in a game

July 2, 2020
Garry
1 Min Read
With the challenges of Fortnite Week 3 Chapter 2 Season 3 as usual, a new weekly challenge dedicated to Aquaman, extra skins from the Battle Pass.

This week's challenge is really simple to complete, since it asks players to collect two different types of fish in one game. First you need to get a fishing rod, then go around looking for a point in the water to fish (these places are clearly visible thanks to the fish that move inside them). Start fishing until you get at least one Flopper or one Slurpesce and then drop the hook anywhere in the sea to fish for a commune sardine, so you can collect two different types of fish and complete the challenge. If the enemies annoy you and prevent you from completing the mission, we suggest you try a Brawl in Teams, perhaps landing in one of the points of interest to the west, usually full of barrels that contain fishing rods, so as to lead to I end the challenge by staying nearby.

Speaking of the challenges of Aquaman, have you already ridden the waves behind a Loot Shark in Fortnite Season 3?

