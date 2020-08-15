Fortnite: Apple's answer arrives, the battle royale has been removed from the App Store

Share it:

Apple has officially removed Fortnite from the App Store. This move appears to follow in response to Epic's decision to allow players to purchase V-Bucks directly from the game, bypassing Apple's payment system.

Epic Games in fact recently announced the new rate plan for V-Bucks, the Fortnite currency. The company has reduced the price of packages by 20% on all platforms, allowing mobile players to access the discount only through the new option "Epic Direct Purchase"This type of change appears to be one direct challenge to the guidelines of the Apple App Store according to which all in-app purchases must go through the payment mechanisms of the Cupertino company, which provide for a share of 30%.

Epic previously commented on the matter in an FAQ, bringing up the safety of purchases and citing real-world examples: "Thousands of Apple-approved apps on the App Store use direct payments, including commonly used apps like Amazon, Grubhub, Nike SNKRS, Best Buy, DoorDash, Fandango, McDonalds, Uber, Lyft, and StubHub. We think all developers should be free to support direct payments across all apps. Using Fortnite on open platforms and the Epic Games Store, Epic successfully processed over $ 1,600,000,000 in direct payments and used reliable encryption and security measures to protect client transactions.the".

At the moment It is not clear if and with what timing Fortnite will return to the App Store from Apple. As always we will keep you updated. You can find our guide on the Fortnite challenges of the week on the pages of Everyeye.