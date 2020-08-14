Fortnite and the V-Buck revolution: a new free pickaxe for everyone

Share it:

If you have followed the news of this morning you will have noticed that Epic Games has decided to change the cost of the Fortnite Battaglia Reale microtransactions, reducing the price of the V-Bucks. On the occasion of such a change, the development team decided to celebrate with a gift for all players.

Whether or not you have made purchases in the store, the next time you access the battle royale servers you will automatically and at no additional cost receive the particular collection tool that takes the name of Shooting for the Stars and which takes up the theme of Season 3. The shaft of this pickaxe has the same colors as the default skin of Siona and at the top we find a meteorite very similar to the one present in the Battle Pass in the form of a rideable hang glider.

No precise details have been provided at the moment on the duration of this promotion, so we recommend that you start the game as soon as possible before it's too late. We also remind you that if you have recently purchased V-Bucks (to be exact from 13 July to 13 August 2020), the developers will reward you with a small amount of tokens.

