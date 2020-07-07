Fortnite: an explode from Season 3 makes players invisible and invincible

Share it:

Fortnite Season 3 introduced quite a few game mechanics, more than ever before in all seasons of Chapter 2.

When so many news arrive, however, it is very easy to miss something … and so it happened again, given that a very serious exploit linked to one of the new game mechanics, the Water reel. The OrangeGuy player has discovered a way to exploit it in order to become invisible and invincible at the same time. We will not be here to explain how to exploit this exploit, since it is a rather serious thing capable of heavily altering the balance of the entire game. Furthermore, since a precise procedure is required (you do not become invincible and invisible by chance) you could easily be discovered and to be banned. In light of this, we strongly advise you not to take advantage of it.

Epic Games is certainly already aware of the problem, so a corrective patch may arrive very soon. These days the same company is also inviting all its players to report any form of racism and hatred. Meanwhile, data miners have discovered details about the arrival of the machines in Fortnite and a Thor-like skin from Endgame.