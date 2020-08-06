Fortnite Al Volante: where to find cars and how to refuel

Share it:

From today cars have arrived in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3, let's find out together everything you need to know about the operation of these vehicles.

Where to find cars

At the moment there is no real map of the position of the cars, but it is possible to find vehicles to be used near all the filling stations and places of interest in the game world. Each of the available vehicles also has the same percentage of spawn probability, so there are no rarer or more common cars.

How to use cars

Once you have identified the car you want to drive, all you have to do is enter it by pressing the key linked to the interaction as for all other vehicles. In this case, however, the indicator linked to petrol in the tank (the one at the bottom right, next to the speed indicator), since each vehicle appears on the map with a different quantity of fuel and some will be able to travel only a few meters before stopping waiting for someone to fill up.

How to refuel

There are two different methods of filling your car's tank: by using one tank or directly at one filling station. The last method mentioned is the simplest but can only be followed if your vehicle has enough gas to reach the nearest station. Once the car is positioned at the refueling station, all you have to do is interact with the device to collect the pump and "fire" the petrol in the car with the right trigger. If the car is stationary, you can instead use a tank, an object that can be found around the map and that can always be filled at a pump and then used on the car to fill its tank.

Before leaving the map of refueling stations, we remind you that on our pages you will find the guide to car checks in Fortnite Season 3.