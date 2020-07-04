Fortnite against systemic racism: 24 hours of special in-game event on Saturday 4th July

Share it:

Not only Fortnite Battaglia Reale Season 3 and in-game concerts by Diplo and Noah Cyrus: the free to play of Epic Games is preparing to welcome an event of great importance.

The appointment has been officially announced "We the People", entirely devoted to the theme of racial identity in America. The cycle of conversations will see peak voices of the guest BIPOC community (Black, Indigenous and People of Color – blacks, natives and people of color), active in different sectors of public life. Below, the participants of the in-game event:

Elaine Welteroth : former editor-in-chief of Teen Vogue;

: former editor-in-chief of Teen Vogue; Jemele Hil l: journalist for Atlantic;

l: journalist for Atlantic; Killer Mike : rapper / composer / visionary;

: rapper / composer / visionary; Lil Baby: talented hip hop musician;

The four distinguished guests of Fortnite: Royal Battle will discuss how to stop systemic racism in the media, in culture and in the world of entertainment. The discussion will be moderated by Van Jones. The appointment with this important initiative is set for Saturday 4th July, the date on which Independence Day is celebrated in the USA. The live broadcast will begin at 3:46 pm and can be followed by players within Party Realand, the Fortnite space dedicated to shows and special initiatives. Those who will not be able to follow the "We the People" event live will be able to recover it easily: for 24 hours, the latter will be repeated in reply every two hours.