Fortnite: a player cheats in Creative Mode, an apology comes after the layoff

Fortnite has been rocked by a series of scandals in recent months: professional players accused of making under-the-counter deals to avoid game clashes, cheating and match fixing cases and so on.

The last in order concerns the Australian player SerpentAU, who was fired from his organization Overtime Gaming after admitting to use macros to speed up construction dynamics.

In a statement, Serpent expressed remorse explaining that he didn't "completely including gravity"of what he was doing. It is important to note that while some players have been accused of cheating in tournaments, Serpent he cheated in Creative Mode which has nothing to do with the competitive scene.

He went on to say "my actions have been tarnished by the money, the influence and the experiences that I was living, those that I would never have thought that in a million years they would become reality. I can only learn from my mistakes, what I did is wrong, it will never happen again …".

It is true that Serpent did not cheat – like many of his colleagues – to gain an unfair advantage during a tournament, but in the creative mode that has very little competitive.

Nonetheless, however, the use of macros allowed the player to create new content quickly and effectively for its own channel, with consequent economic gain.