Fortnite: a new free bundle arrives for PS Plus users, here are the contents

The partnership between Sony and Epic Games continues to be strong, which has just published a new free package on the PlayStation Store for all players of Fortnite Chapter 2 with an active subscription to Playstation plus.

The package is already available on the PlayStation Store and it is therefore possible to redeem the content without additional costs. Here is the full list of items included in the free DLC:

Harvesting tool Perfect tip

Coverage for weapons and vehicles Zone patrol

Emoji “What?”

A new banner

Here is the link to download the cosmetic items on PlayStation Store:

As you can see in the image published by the dataminer that you find at the bottom of the news, the objects in the package perfectly reflect the style of the other Celebration Packages donated to PlayStation Plus users over the last few months.

Speaking of the Sony service, we remind you that the PlayStation Plus Collection was announced just yesterday, or a collection of games coming for subscribers in possession of PlayStation 5 and which should not involve additional costs.