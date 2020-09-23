Fortnite: a leak svela the two emote dedicate ai BTS

As you know by now, BTS are about to land in the Royal Party of Fortnite Chapter 2 with a mini-event during which the Korean group will present the single Dynamite. To celebrate the event, Epic Games has created two emotes dedicated to young singers, promptly discovered by the dataminers of the battle royale.

Both dances, which can be purchased in shop items over the next few days, they allow players to perform the game with some of the group’s most celebrated ballets, making their songs resonate in the background. Obviously the videos extracted from the dataminer and published on social networks do not include the audio to avoid bans due to copyright and we may have to wait for their official release to listen to the music that accompanies the movements of the two emotes.

Before saying goodbye, we remind you that BTS will perform in Fortnite next Thursday 24 September at 2:00 Italian time and it will be possible to watch the event live too Saturday 26 September at 2.00 pm.

Did you know that the new Fortnite Chapter 2 update will arrive later in the week? On our pages you will also find tips on how to complete all the challenges of Week 4 of Fortnite Season 4.