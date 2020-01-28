Fortnite: a leak seems to show the first images of Season 2

Share it:

There are still several weeks to go before the Fortnite Season 2 Chapter 2 due to the implementation of the Chaos Engine and, waiting to find out the first official details on the future of the Epic Games battle royale, here are the first alleged ones appearing on the net leak.

Some images published on 4Chan and in low definition they seem to show a couple of shots of the opening trailer of Season 2 and the new game map. If in the screenshots of the movie there do not appear to be unpublished characters, the blurry image of the map lets you guess what the changes will be coming. Judging from the shot, we can see how the main areas that will suffer some distortion are those south of the map, in particular Misty moors. It cannot be excluded that this Point of Interest can be razed to the ground to make room for something completely new.

This is obviously information to be taken with great caution given their origin. After all, however, it has already happened in the past that images of the genre revealed in advance the details of the content arriving in the game. In any case we will have to wait a little longer to find out what Epic Games is working on and, above all, if there will be a big live event to open next season.

In the meantime, many are concerned about the news coming in the game and Ninja himself seems to have some doubts about the implementation of the Chaos Engine in Fortnite.