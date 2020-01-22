Fortnite: a leak reveals the skins of the Chinese New Year, new event coming?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

With the latest update of Fortnite Battaglia Reale many new costumes, hang gliders, picks and emotes have been discovered coming soon to the Epic Games title store and some of these may suggest the arrival of a new limited-time event.

Let's talk about the accuracy of the oriental themed skins entitled Smoke Dragon, Tigeress, Jade Racer, Gan is Swift. These rare and epic costumes, the price of which should be between 1,200 and 1,500 V-Buck and which integrate several additional styles, could be an obvious clue about the arrival of an event dedicated to Chinese New Year. Unfortunately there is no evidence related to the arrival of a real event with lots of timed modes and challenges with exclusive rewards and, as has already happened on other occasions, it could all be reduced in a monothematic update of the object shop.

In any case, we will not be able to find out what the future of the battle royale has in store for us at least until the next 25 January 2020, the day on which the Chinese New Year will be celebrated, or the arrival of the weekly patch, which will be carefully analyzed by dataminers from all over the world.

Speaking of events, we remind you that the Fortnite X Star Wars crossover event ended only a few days ago, during which it was possible to fight with the iconic lightsabers.