Fortnite: a leak reveals the release date of the Galaxy Explorer skin

The skin Fortnite Galaxy Explorer is the reward of the Galaxy Cup by Samsung tournament scheduled on Android this weekend, Saturday 25 and Sunday 26 July. We know that the outfit will also arrive in the shop, but when?

Until today we had no precise information about it but to reveal the release date of this costume we think Hypex, one of the most famous and reliable leaker. According to reports, the Galaxy Explorer skin will be available from next week and more precisely from July 31st, as part of a set that will also include various accesses including presumably a collection tool, a back, a hang glider and a cover.

The price has not been revealed but in all probability this skin will have a premium price equal to 2,000 V-Buck (about 20 euros), although it is not excluded that the complete package may have a higher cost than indicated. A mystery still to be clarified together with the disappearance of the Fortnite cars, the vehicles had been initially promised for this week, at least according to the indications of the dataminer, to date, however, they have never appeared if not for a few minutes, only to then disappear into thin air. What happened? We await communications from Epic Games.