Fortnite: a glitch to quickly upgrade weapons, here's how it works

Discovered a new one glitch by Fortnite Chapter 2 which allows you to quickly upgrade your weapons, gaining time in battle. This is an exploit that will probably be soon fixed by Epic Games, given the already numerous complaints of the community especially regarding the advantages in the competitive.

As known, in Fortnite it is easy to bring an assault file from common to uncommon while it is more difficult to move from the epic level to the legendary, however a glitch removes any type of difference between the weapons making your own from high level fire.

How does it work? You just need to have a common weapon in your inventory in addition to the one to be upgraded, as well as material for both upgrades, at this point you just need to upgrade the common weapon and quickly change the weapon at the exact moment when the upgrade is completed , in this way the second fire mouth will become orange and will be instantly enhanced.

At the moment glitch seems to work on all platforms but not on Android and iOS, where it is not tested. Clearly Epic Games will soon work to solve the problem by publishing a small hotfix, it is not excluded that the glitch can be completely fixed already by the end of the week.