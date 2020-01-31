Fortnite: a Chinese player will not be able to participate in the Australian Open

Share it:

As reported by the "Fortnite Competitive" subreddit, a Chinese Fortnite player will not be able to compete in the second edition of the event "Australian Open”(To be held this weekend) due to the spread of the coronavirus epidemic.

WenqianA player from the Chinese organization Newbee will therefore not be able to travel to Australia to attend the $ 100,000 charity event. The announcement was made by Rhidax, an analyst and Fortnite coach active in the European and Asian regions.

Furthermore, WenQian lives in Wuhan the capital of the Chinese province of Hubei. The city, as you know, is currently being quarantined (along with several other Chinese metropolises) and nobody is allowed to enter or exit because of the coronavirus.

Among other things, the situation is worsening very quickly, given that many western countries (including Italy, for fifty-nine compatriots) have already taken steps to repatriate their citizens and at the moment the Chinese government, supported by international experts and by the World Health Organization, is trying to stem the spread of the infection as much as possible.

Esports events have already been affected by the restrictive measures, as well as many sporting events that were to be held in these weeks.

"QianLan", Hong Kong player of the FunPlus Phoenix will instead be able to fly to Australia to take the place left vacant by WenQian, given that the metropolis has not yet decreed a state of emergency.