Fortnite: a bug precipitates players in Borgo Bislacco

Despite the huge success it has had Fortnite over time, so much so that it became practically a costume phenomenon even before a video game, it certainly cannot be said that the Battle Royale of Epic Games is free from problems, indeed.

There are many i bugs and i glitch that have plagued the game since its publication, although the authors' support is fairly constant from this point of view, and in general it is almost always possible to restore the situation to normal.

We hope therefore that it will happen soon also for the last bug in order of time discovered by some players. The area involved is mainly that of Borgo Bislacco where the players, landing on the roofs of the houses, risk being catapulted even below the game map.

The error would have been caused by emote, which would cause an error in the loading of the roofs of the houses, which is therefore as if they opened under the feet of the players, causing them to fall into the void.

A player also testified to his misadventure on Reddit, showing a video that makes you understand more in detail what happened, and that you can watch at the bottom of the news.

