Fortnite 2: where to dance near the Festival Trees in the various places indicated

One of the challenges of Mezz'Inverno of Fortnite Chapter 2 requires to dance near the Party trees in the different places indicated on the map. In this mini-guide we explain how to complete it, showing you the exact positions of all the Holiday Trees.

This is a fairly simple challenge, the only difficulty of which can be finding them Party trees. Below we show their locations on the map, helping you complete the relative Mid-Winter challenge which requires you to dance near them.

The locations of the Fortnite Party Trees Chapter 2

To complete this challenge you have to dance near 5 Party Trees located in 5 different locations.

On the island of Fortnite Chapter 2 are present in all 6 Party Trees, in the following places indicated:

Pacific park

Borgo Bislacco

Evergreen hedges

Misty moors

Languid lake

Course Commerce

To complete the challenge you have to dance near 5 of these 6 Party Trees present on the island of Fortnite Chapter 2. On the map shown at the bottom of the page we have indicated the positions of these trees, but if you need a visual reference to identify them more easily you can watch the video proposed at the beginning.

Speaking of the other challenges instead Mezz'Inverno, remember that on our pages we have also explained how to complete the challenge that requires you to warm up near the fireplace in the shed. Also, don't forget to check out our guide to Fortnite's 2019 Christmas gifts Chapter 2: during the Mid-Winter event, you can redeem one gift a day for all players!