Fortnite 2: visit to the Factory, Crackshot Shed and Mr. Polar Craft Ice

One of the challenges of Mezz'Inverno of Fortnite Chapter 2 requires to visit the Factory, the Crackshot shed and the Artisan ice by Mr Polar. We explain how to complete it, showing you the locations on the map of these locations.

This is not the first challenge of Mezz'Inverno which requires you to visit some particular places on the Fortnite Chapter 2 map, as we showed you in the guide to the search for ammunition lab, inn and ice throne challenge.

Where to find Mr Polar's Factory, Shed and Craft Ice in Fortnite Chapter 2

To complete this challenge, just visit the following locations:

Factory: west of Foresta Frignante Crackshot shed: south of Fattoria Frenetica Artisan ice by Mr Polar: east of Moli Molesti

You can visit these locations in one match, or over multiple matches. We have indicated their positions on the map that you can see at the bottom of the page. If, on the other hand, you need a visual reference to identify these locations more easily, you can take a look at the video that we have reported at the top.

About the challenges of Mezz'Inverno of Fortnite Chapter 2, we remind you that on our pages we have also explained how to complete the challenge that requires you to shoot fireworks at Sweaty Sands, Scogli Scogli and Moli Molesti.