Fortnite 2: the third day of Midsummer with the weapon out of stock and the One Shot event

The Midsummer event of supplied continues with the third day of celebrations for the Christmas holidays, introducing a new weapon out of the warehouse and the special One Shot mode that will entertain the players in the next twenty-four hours.

Fortnite's weapon of the day is pirate Flint-Knock pistol in common and uncommon variants. This particular weapon uses heavy bullets with a multiplayer headshot of 2.0, however lacking precision in the first shot. The peculiarity of this gun is in its ability to repel opponents and to provide a rather evident recoil, so much so that it is often used to eliminate fall damage by simply shooting on the ground. These characteristics make this weapon devastating in close encounters but rather imprecise in duels over long distances.

Furthermore, the third day of midsummer celebrations brings with it One Shot LTM mode for the next 24 hours. The only weapons available in this LTM are sniper rifles and player health is limited to only 40. Fall damage has been removed due to low gravity. Finally, only the bandages allow you to restore health.

Before leaving, we remind you that the mini guide on how to get all the Christmas gifts in Fortnite is already available on the Everyeye pages.